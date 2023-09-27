Wednesday, September 27

The new sculpture at the Green River Dog Park has officially been given a name. SweetwaterNow reports community members named it “Patches” based on the splotches of color all over the dog statue.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wind River Intertribal Council Department of Transportation are asking people to vote on names for their snow plows. The winning names in the “Plow Personalities: Name the Blizzard Brigade” contest will be brought to life with artwork by community members on the sides of the plows. The Tribal plows will also display names in both English and Native American languages.

Campbell County recently had to issue an apology to a resident after she received over 150 phone calls in error. Oil City News reports communication crews accidentally took some phone lines down while working, including the one for 911. An emergency message went out to residents with backup emergency phone numbers. However, one was mistyped and instead, Londen Tabor received several calls.

And, Cody was named one of the top 10 Best Places to Visit in the Fall in the latest USA Today/Reader’s Choice ranking.