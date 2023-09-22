Friday, September 22

A Wyoming family recently launched a new foundation to support infant hospital care in the state. Northern Wyoming News reports Tyler and Molly Franzen Lockard’s daughter was born with lung problems. And passed away soon after because the hospital wasn’t prepared for her care. The Eden Rose Foundation will provide Wyoming hospitals with neo-natal equipment, training and resources to diagnose infant medical issues, as well as support families’ expenses due to infant medical emergencies.

The new national commander of the American Legion recently stopped by the state. SweetwaterNow reports Daniel J. Seehafer got a tour of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum with several local legionnaires.

University of Wyoming Professor Emeritus Eric Nye has been elected as a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, headquartered in London. The society is one of the oldest and most prestigious learned societies in the world. To be elected as a Fellow, a person must be “excelling in the knowledge of the antiquities and history of this and other nations.”

And, Library Journal announced the Cody Library as an honorable mention for the Best Small Library in America for 2023. There was only one other honorable mention and the award winner.