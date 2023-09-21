© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, September 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT

A team of world-class researchers has wrapped up their work at Medicine Lodge Archeological Site near Ten Sleep. Northern Wyoming News reports the nonprofit Sacred Sites Research was able to capture art at multiple levels in the rock face, including a four-foot-long bear that had never been recorded.

A Gillette author has just completed her first book. County17 reports Desiree Moore released “Untitled For Now” - a fictional story that draws on Moore’s personal experiences with trauma. She had thought about the novel for years and finally decided two years ago that she would write it and it would be done this year. She finished an hour before her deadline.

The University of Wyoming’s Katelyn Kotlarek recently received the American Cleft Palate Craniofacial Association Emerging Leader Award. It’s given to an early-career professional who exhibits exemplary accomplishment and dedication to issues affecting people with cleft and craniofacial conditions.

And a nurse in Rock Springs has completed national certification. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Robyn Owens is now certified through the American Board for Occupational Health Nurses. This is recognized as an indicator of expertise and leadership.

