Tuesday, September 19

Two Uinta County Vietnam veterans were recognized for their service with Quilts of Valor. The Uinta County Herald reports Robert Grant and Patrick Thompson received the memorial quilts and also an official Vietnam War Commemoration medal.

A Jackson resident has broken the Guinness World Record for oldest person to go tandem paragliding. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Fred Miles will be 106 in October. The flight lasted about 15 minutes, high above the green mountainside and over Teton Village. Last year, he broke the same record nationally.

A food pantry in Gillette is helping reduce food waste by donating food to local farms and 4-H members. The Gillette News Record reports the Council of Community Service’s Food Pantry started the program a few months ago to keep food that was past good for human consumption out of the landfill. Some families return the favor by donating animal products back to the pantry.

And The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody has received the 2023 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice award. It is also the top-rated attraction in Cody according to visitor reviews on the website.