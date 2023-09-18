© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, September 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 17, 1944, it was reported that a cat saved a LaGrange girl from a coiled rattlesnake. A year later, on September 17, 1945, Casper College opened. It was the state’s first community college. On September 18, 1893, Capt. William Kieffer and others climbed the Grand Teton. Six years later, they claimed to have been the first to make the ascent. On September 19, 1867, the “Cheyenne Leader” became the first paper published in Cheyenne. On September 21, 1909, President Taft designated Shoshone Cavern National Monument. It was the second national monument created in Wyoming. That same day, the first natural gas flowed to homes and businesses in the town of Basin in Northern Wyoming. On September 23, 1890, it was reported that no other material exists in greater abundance than asbestos in Wyoming. Seven years later, on September 23, 1897, the first Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo was held.

