Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, September 11, 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 10, 1880, the first business in the Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. Nine years later, on September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle at high prices. On September 11, 1988, a quarter-inch of snow fell in Yellowstone National Park, dousing the fires that had raged all summer. On September 12, 1963, King Zahir Shah (ZAH-hear-shah) and Queen Humaira Begum (hoo-MY-rah BAY-gum) of Afghanistan visited the University of Wyoming. On September 13, 1880, the outlaw Big Nose George Parrott was arraigned in Rawlins for the 1878 murders of Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific detective Henry Tip Vincent. On September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size. On September 16, 1988, Tom Browning, who was from Casper and played for the Cincinnati Reds, pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
