Monday, September 11, 2023

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 10, 1880, the first business in the Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. Nine years later, on September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle at high prices. On September 11, 1988, a quarter-inch of snow fell in Yellowstone National Park, dousing the fires that had raged all summer. On September 12, 1963, King Zahir Shah (ZAH-hear-shah) and Queen Humaira Begum (hoo-MY-rah BAY-gum) of Afghanistan visited the University of Wyoming. On September 13, 1880, the outlaw Big Nose George Parrott was arraigned in Rawlins for the 1878 murders of Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific detective Henry Tip Vincent. On September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size. On September 16, 1988, Tom Browning, who was from Casper and played for the Cincinnati Reds, pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.