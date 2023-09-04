Monday, September 4

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 3, 1918, it was announced that the first uranium discovery in Wyoming was made near Lusk. Two years later, on September 3, 1920, Black rancher Alonzo Stepp became the postmaster of Fontenelle in southwest Wyoming. On September 4, 1903, the Cheyenne Daily Leader reported that the state penitentiary was filled almost to capacity. On September 4, 1982, Medicine Bow Mayor Gerald Cook proclaimed Wind Turbine Day to celebrate the startup of two two-bladed wind turbines built by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in Wyoming took place in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in the Wyoming Territory. On September 8, 1867, Fort David A. Russell was established near Cheyenne to protect railroad workers. It is now known as Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. On September 9, 1935, a man in Meeteetse claimed he had swallowed a silver dollar, which was the cause of his accident. He was charged with intoxication instead.