Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, August 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT

Casper’s Science Zone interactive science museum recently received a special gift from a Natrona County High School graduate. K2Radio reports Aly Sowers presented her senior picture, modeled after Rosie the Riveter. Except in this poster, she’s wearing chemistry goggles and a lab coat. It says “We Can STEM” across the top. Sowers has been a member of the Science Zone since she was two and credits it for much of her curiosity.

Father Drew Duncan of St. Stephens Mission on the Wind River Reservation is working to mark all of the graves in the St. Stephens Cemetery, also known as the Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery. County10 writes that according to Father Drew, around half of them aren’t marked. To help, a local funeral home is offering families replacement metal markers at a discount.

And, firefighters in four places now don’t have to worry about drinking water if a crisis arises. SweetwaterNow reports Anheuser-Busch, Western Wyoming Beverages, and the National Volunteer Fire Council partnered. They’ve provided more than 9,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Sweetwater County Fire District #1 in Rock Springs, Sublette County Unified Fire in Daniel, Green River Fire Department, and Kemmerer Volunteer Fire Department.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
