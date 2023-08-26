'Wait Wait' for August 26, 2023: With Not My Job guest Mark Ronson

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Negin Farsad, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mark Ronson and panelists Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Eight Candidates Is Enough; Fly The Chaotic Skies; What is Girl Math?!

Panel Questions

A Seat Without A View

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something unusual at the Pak'n'Save, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Mark Ronson about Downtown Funks

Mark Ronson is a Grammy-winning super producer, whose latest hit is the score and soundtrack for Barbie. He wrote "Uptown Funk," but can he answer our questions about city smells, or, Downtown Funks?

Panel Questions

An Untrustworthy But Trust-worthy Spouse; How To Be Clean And Lazy

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Peacock Blocked; CDC Gets Between You and Your Reptile; I'm-a Retiring!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise at the next presidential debate

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.