Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 13, 1896, Bub Meeks, Butch Cassidy, and Elzy Lay robbed the Bank of Montpelier (MONT-peel-yer), Idaho, and escaped into Wyoming. That same day two years later, the Wyoming Press reported that Butch Cassidy seems to have as many lives as the historical cat. On August 14, 1981, a camera was first allowed in a Wyoming Supreme Court session. On August 17, 1964, First Lady Lady Bird Johnson dedicated the new Flaming Gorge Reservoir on a stop at Green River on a western tour. On August 19, 1843, explorer John C. Fremont reported finding coal in rabbit burrows in a kind of gap in the hills near the Ham Fork of the Green River. It’s the first recorded discovery of the mineral in what is now Wyoming. On August 19, 1878, Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific detective Henry Tip Vincent were murdered near Elk Mountain by a gang led by Big Nose George Parrott.

