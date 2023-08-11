Friday, August 11

A moose calf reunited with its mom thanks to three Wyoming residents. The Sheridan Press reports TJ, Gauge, and Tiffany Rodgers heard that the calf was trapped in a fence in Burgess Junction. The family rushed to help. But the cow moose was still trying to protect her calf as the Rodgers tried to free it. After about 20 minutes, they were able to distract the cow and cut the fence. The calf was then able to unravel and reunite with its mom.

After some signs were misprinted for the Beartooth Highway All American Road, the Wyoming Department of Transportation rushed to reprint them. But the Powell Tribune reports as workers went to replace the signs, they discovered that one had been stolen as well as two other route marker signs along the highway. The department is working to replace all three signs now.

Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta County residents who are involved in agriculture and recreation are being asked for their stories. The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources is gathering stories about these residents’ relationship with water. It’s part of an ongoing project looking at climate change in the West.