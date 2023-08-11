© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT

A moose calf reunited with its mom thanks to three Wyoming residents. The Sheridan Press reports TJ, Gauge, and Tiffany Rodgers heard that the calf was trapped in a fence in Burgess Junction. The family rushed to help. But the cow moose was still trying to protect her calf as the Rodgers tried to free it. After about 20 minutes, they were able to distract the cow and cut the fence. The calf was then able to unravel and reunite with its mom.

After some signs were misprinted for the Beartooth Highway All American Road, the Wyoming Department of Transportation rushed to reprint them. But the Powell Tribune reports as workers went to replace the signs, they discovered that one had been stolen as well as two other route marker signs along the highway. The department is working to replace all three signs now.

Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta County residents who are involved in agriculture and recreation are being asked for their stories. The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources is gathering stories about these residents’ relationship with water. It’s part of an ongoing project looking at climate change in the West.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE