In 'Lessons,' author Ian McEwan tells story of a poet from 1960s school boy days to COVID

Published August 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT

We revisit Jane Clayson’s September 2022 conversation with novelist Ian McEwan about his novel “Lessons.”

The book follows Roland Baines, a lackluster poet and pianist, from his schoolboy days in the 1960s to when he’s an elderly man living in COVID-era Britain.”Lessons” just came out in paperback in late July.

