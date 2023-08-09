Wednesday, August 9

A Native American hoop dance was performed this year at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 19-year-old Zariah June Whiteplume handles several rings on her body and the ground as she performs. She says performances of hoop dancing are rare.

A Gillette teenager recently entered the Campbell County Fair’s annual demolition derby for a very specific reason. The Gillette News Record writes Zack Schutt had marked it on the front of his truck: “For Kniffen.” Just a few weeks earlier Ayden Kniffen died following a rollover on I-90 near Gillette. After learning of the accident, Zack Schutt and other friends redid a truck to enter in the derby in honor of “a huge car enthusiast like the rest of us.”

Sundance will be part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year. The Sundance Times reports Uncle Louie’s Diner will be one of five area stops on the first Mayor’s Black Hills Poker Run.

And Venture Smarter, a small business advice company, has ranked Wyoming as the best state to open an LLC in. This was based on the state’s low total startup costs and tax climate among other factors.