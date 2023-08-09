Director James Burrows looks back at 50 years of 'Cheers,' 'Friends' and 'Will and Grace'

Over five decades, TV director James Burrows has helped shaped sitcoms such as “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” and “Will and Grace.” His memoir about those years, “Directed by James Burrows,” is now out in paperback.

Burrows joins Robin Young to talk about the book.

The cover of “Directed by James Burrows.” (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.