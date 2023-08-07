Monday, August 7

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 6, 1883, the President Arthur Expedition left Green River, Wyoming Territory, for Yellowstone Park. The trip is credited with preserving the park from development and natural resource mining. Four years later, on August 6, 1887, a woman was granted two divorces on the same day in Crook County. On August 7, 1895, the Buffalo city hall was swept away in a flood. On August 9, 1867, Cheyenne residents formed an ad-hoc city government to pass ordinances and establish law and order. On August 9, 1903, Tom Horn, who was appealing his murder conviction, surrendered in a crowd of bicyclists after escaping briefly from the Cheyenne Jail. On August 10, 1956, the contract was signed for the construction of the first uranium processing mill in Wyoming. On August 10, 1912, Congress appropriated $50,000 to establish the National Elk Refuge. On August 11, 1946, the Wyoming Air National Guard was organized.