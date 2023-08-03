Thursday, August 3

Kids in Sheridan recently had the chance to work with soccer coaches from across the pond. The Sheridan Press reports British coaches hosted a week long soccer - or, football - camp for kids aged 3 - 12. The kids also learned about British culture and the countries that have won the FIFA World Cup.

In another sport, Gillette’s Little League softball team has become the first from the town to win a game at the regional Little League tournament. The Gillette News Record reports a few teams have traveled to the competition in California, but this was the first win. The girls’ game was also broadcast on ESPN.

Weitzels Wings, AKA Double Dubs, from Laramie, recently broke the world records for number of wings sold in 8 hours and in 24 hours. Cowboy State Daily reports the food truck sold 28,049 wings in 8 hours, beating the previous record by over 5,000. They sold 48,083 wings in 24 hours, beating the record by nearly 8,000 wings.

And a young black bear recently wandered through town and into the cemetery in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bulletin reports it climbed a tree to wait out the Game Warden. It came down and vanished overnight. This is the first bear sighting there in years.