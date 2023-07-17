What to know about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 1 year since its inception

It’s been one year since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline took on a new, three-digit number in hopes it’d be easier to remember for people who are in suicidal crisis or experiencing emotional distress. However, according to a survey administered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, most Americans still aren’t familiar with the new hotline.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks to Tia Dole, chief officer of the 988 Lifeline at Vibrant Emotional Health, the New York-based nonprofit that administers the lifeline, about the impact, challenges and future of the hotline.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.