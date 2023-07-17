© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, July 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 16, 1938, Fort Laramie was declared a National Monument. On July 17, 1877, Yale paleontologist O.C. Marsh received news from two Union Pacific Railroad workers that they had discovered what turned out to be dinosaur bones outside of Como – this discovery kicked off Wyoming’s first “dinosaur rush.”

On that same day four years later, famous Western trapper, mountain explorer, and businessman Jim Bridger died in Westport, Missouri.

On July 19th, 1867, Fort Fetterman was established on the Platte River near present-day Douglas, where the Bozeman Trail broke north from the Oregon Trail. Also on July 19th, but in 1885, a young author named Owen Wister caught a two-hour snooze on the counter of the general store in Medicine Bow while waiting for a train. His bestselling novel “The Virginian,” opens with a similar scene.

On July 20, 1942, traffic regulations for Cheyenne Frontier Days were announced.

Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE