Alabama lawmakers begin redrawing voting maps after SCOTUS decision

Alabama lawmakers are starting a special session on Monday. They have until the end of the week to make a new congressional voting map, after the Supreme Court ruled that their current map likely illegally dilutes the power of Black voters in the state.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Bill Britt, editor-in-chief of the Alabama Political Reporter, he also hosts “The Voice of Alabama Politics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

