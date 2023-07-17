© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Alabama lawmakers begin redrawing voting maps after SCOTUS decision

Published July 17, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Alabama lawmakers are starting a special session on Monday. They have until the end of the week to make a new congressional voting map, after the Supreme Court ruled that their current map likely illegally dilutes the power of Black voters in the state.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Bill Britt, editor-in-chief of the Alabama Political Reporter, he also hosts “The Voice of Alabama Politics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

