Monday, July 10

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. Also on July 9, but in 1934, the first radio station in Sheridan began broadcasting. On July 10, 1890, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre newspaper debuted as Wyoming’s first woman editor. On July 10, 1890, President Harrison signed the Statehood Bill making Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. On July 14, 1829, a likely-French speaker carved the earliest surviving date on Register Cliff near Guernsey. The thought is that it was to commemorate Bastille Day. On July 15, 1866, Fort Phil Kearny was established by the U.S. Army near present-day Story. Just six years later on July 15, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie. Twenty-two years later, on July 15, 1894, Butch Cassidy entered the now Wyoming State Penitentiary in Laramie under a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. He only served 18 months.