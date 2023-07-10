© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, July 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT

A four-man skateboarding relay team has been passing through Wyoming on its 3,000-mile-long trip across the country. Oil City News reports the four member team is trying to beat the record of 24 days and do it in 14. They are raising awareness for and support of the Invisible Disabilities Association.

Yet another sport, Ice Wars, will be making its U.S. debut in Cheyenne on July 15. Cowboy State Daily reports the event is essentially a boxing match on ice. Florida is the only other state that sanctions the sport.

In a more traditional sport, four Wyoming high school players are joining Team USA for the CanAm Bowl XXV six-man football game tomorrow. WyoToday reports Dubois’ Clayton Rux and Little Snake River players David Hernandez, Hadley Myers and Kannadis Peroulis will take the field in Canada and be coached by two Wyoming coaches.

And two Albany County Sheriff K9s will be working a little bit safer. LaramieLive reports Diego and Mattes received donations of life-saving Narcan from the nonprofit Protection4Paws to protect them from accidental overdose while searching for drugs.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE