Friday, July 7

A four-man skateboarding relay team has been passing through Wyoming on its 3,000-mile-long trip across the country. Oil City News reports the four member team is trying to beat the record of 24 days and do it in 14. They are raising awareness for and support of the Invisible Disabilities Association.

Yet another sport, Ice Wars, will be making its U.S. debut in Cheyenne on July 15. Cowboy State Daily reports the event is essentially a boxing match on ice. Florida is the only other state that sanctions the sport.

In a more traditional sport, four Wyoming high school players are joining Team USA for the CanAm Bowl XXV six-man football game tomorrow. WyoToday reports Dubois’ Clayton Rux and Little Snake River players David Hernandez, Hadley Myers and Kannadis Peroulis will take the field in Canada and be coached by two Wyoming coaches.

And two Albany County Sheriff K9s will be working a little bit safer. LaramieLive reports Diego and Mattes received donations of life-saving Narcan from the nonprofit Protection4Paws to protect them from accidental overdose while searching for drugs.