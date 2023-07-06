Thursday, July 6

The Laramie Police Department recently held an eating competition. Laramie Live reports the department handed out donuts to members of the community and then officers sat down to see who could eat the most in a minute. The winner ate two and a quarter.

Also in Laramie, a young bull moose wandered into town early this week. Cowboy State Daily reports he was spotted by Slade Elementary School on Monday morning. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department darted him with a tranquilizer before moving him to the Snowy Range Mountains and releasing him.

A Casper coffee shop is hoping to become the place for thought-provoking conversation. The Casper Star Tribune reports The Bourgeois Pig held its first monthly Banned Book Club on Saturday. It aims to showcase and study books that have traditionally been taken off shelves and meets on the first Saturday of every month.

And The Family Vacation Guide has named Wyoming the best destination for an outdoor adventure with the family. The ranking came from the availability of camping, the number of hiking and biking trails, and Yellowstone National Park.