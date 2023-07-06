© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, July 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT

The Laramie Police Department recently held an eating competition. Laramie Live reports the department handed out donuts to members of the community and then officers sat down to see who could eat the most in a minute. The winner ate two and a quarter.

Also in Laramie, a young bull moose wandered into town early this week. Cowboy State Daily reports he was spotted by Slade Elementary School on Monday morning. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department darted him with a tranquilizer before moving him to the Snowy Range Mountains and releasing him.

A Casper coffee shop is hoping to become the place for thought-provoking conversation. The Casper Star Tribune reports The Bourgeois Pig held its first monthly Banned Book Club on Saturday. It aims to showcase and study books that have traditionally been taken off shelves and meets on the first Saturday of every month.

And The Family Vacation Guide has named Wyoming the best destination for an outdoor adventure with the family. The ranking came from the availability of camping, the number of hiking and biking trails, and Yellowstone National Park.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE