Monday, July 3

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 2, 1936, it was reported that Crook County was infested with grasshoppers. On July 2, 1863, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe signed the first of two treaties with the U.S. government at Fort Bridger. It in part protected the future location of the Union Pacific Railroad. Five years later, on July 3, 1868, the Eastern Shoshone and Bannock tribes signed the second of two treaties with the U.S. government at Fort Bridger. One provision created the Wind River Reservation. On July 3, 1970, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the local school board discontinued hair-length restrictions for boys. On July 4, 1911, the first airplane flight in Wyoming happened in Gillette. Two years later, the cornerstone was laid in Torrington for the new, three-story Goshen County courthouse. On July 5, 1934, 524 tons of grasshopper bait was distributed in Wheatland. On July 8, 1924, a bear and a rooster reportedly engaged in a dispute in Cody. There was no report why or which one won.