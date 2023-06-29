Thursday, June 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 25, 1933, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site was dedicated. On June 26, 1849, the U.S. Army purchased Fort Laramie from the American Fur Company. On June 26, 1903, Lovell Irrigation Co. was organized. On June 28, 1847, mountain man Jim Bridger met Brigham Young and the first Mormon emigrant party a mile and a half west of the Little Sandy crossing near Farson. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On June 28, 1934, the Taylor Grazing Act was enacted. It was the first legislative action to organize grazing management in the public domain. On June 29, 1852, California-bound R.O. Hickman found the bluffs at Emigrant Spring on the Slate Creek Cutoff “carved so full of names that I could hardly find room to register my own.” On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming.