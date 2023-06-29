© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, June 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 25, 1933, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site was dedicated. On June 26, 1849, the U.S. Army purchased Fort Laramie from the American Fur Company. On June 26, 1903, Lovell Irrigation Co. was organized. On June 28, 1847, mountain man Jim Bridger met Brigham Young and the first Mormon emigrant party a mile and a half west of the Little Sandy crossing near Farson. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On June 28, 1934, the Taylor Grazing Act was enacted. It was the first legislative action to organize grazing management in the public domain. On June 29, 1852, California-bound R.O. Hickman found the bluffs at Emigrant Spring on the Slate Creek Cutoff “carved so full of names that I could hardly find room to register my own.” On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
