What happens when a freeway divides a community?

Published June 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
Traffic on Interstate 5 in National City, Calif. near the home of Margaret Godshalk.
Freeways are the backbone of America’s transportation. The roads connect cities and towns and allow for commerce. But many residents were displaced to make way for freeways and the neighborhoods they run through, many of which are low-income communities of color, continue to suffer the consequences.

Andrew Bowen of KPBS’ podcast “Freeway Exit” brings us this excerpt which focuses on a longtime resident of a California neighborhood that was devastated by a freeway.

