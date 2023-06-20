Friday, June 16

Homesteader Roots planted a record ten trees this year. The Powell Tribune reports the organization subsidizes the cost of planting mature shade trees on the properties of private homes in Powell. A group of Boy Scouts planted the trees this year. A special one was planted at the Homesteader Museum as well.

A different kind of gift, Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette donated a new mascot to the local DARE Program. The Gillette News Record reports the mascot was a surprise to the students, too, and was unveiled at a surprise party with the DARE Officers.

A Thermopolis woman has placed second at the 2023 United States Strongman Nationals. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports Porshia Birdsley competed against 15 women in her weight class. She competed in five different events - scores were based on an accumulation of points from each one. Birdsley’s performance got her an invite to the Pro Women's Worlds 2023 show in October in Arizona.

And the Wyoming Arts Council has released the 2023 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist. It and all previous years’ playlists are available for streaming on Spotify.