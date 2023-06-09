© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, June 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT

Laramie’s volunteer scene is getting help from curmudgeons. The Laramie Boomerang reports the High Plains Curmudgeon Society is made up of eight semi-retired men who volunteer up to 1,000 hours of community service every year. They work on a list of projects from the city that need to be done but have not been accomplished either because of funding or lack of time.

An athlete on Sage Valley Junior High’s track team is making history. The Gillette News Record reports eighth grader Gracin Peak broke the school record in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump, and the triple jump. His triple jump record is also listed as 19th in the nation.

The Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club’s boys’ varsity team recently won their first ever state championship in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Broncs defeated Coeur d’Alene, 13-6, to claim the Idaho High School Lacrosse League title.

Another celebration was in order for a Platte County butcher shop. The Guernsey Gazette reports H’s Custom Cuts won 13 awards, including the state’s cured meat overall grand champion award at the Montana Meat Processors Association convention.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
