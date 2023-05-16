Tuesday, May 16

Three kids brought joy to passersby on a recent afternoon. The Cody Enterprise reports the siblings made “Honk if You’re Happy” signs and stood on a corner waving them. Many drivers going by gave a honk, a wave, and a smile.

More kids with a cause, second graders in Jackson donated $168 to the Animal Adoption Center. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Kate Kool’s class was learning to count to one dollar using various combinations of coins. But after mastering that, they voted to donate the money to the animal shelter.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails has been named a Gold Medal Finalist by the National Recreation and Park Association. The award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management, and innovative approaches to delivering superb services with fiscally sound business practices. The winner will be named in October.

Another winner, according to the Laramie Boomerang, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 107 Community Hospital CEOs to Know in 2023.