Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT

Three kids brought joy to passersby on a recent afternoon. The Cody Enterprise reports the siblings made “Honk if You’re Happy” signs and stood on a corner waving them. Many drivers going by gave a honk, a wave, and a smile.

More kids with a cause, second graders in Jackson donated $168 to the Animal Adoption Center. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Kate Kool’s class was learning to count to one dollar using various combinations of coins. But after mastering that, they voted to donate the money to the animal shelter.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails has been named a Gold Medal Finalist by the National Recreation and Park Association. The award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management, and innovative approaches to delivering superb services with fiscally sound business practices. The winner will be named in October.

Another winner, according to the Laramie Boomerang, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 107 Community Hospital CEOs to Know in 2023.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
