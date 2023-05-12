Friday, May 12

A Sheridan resident recently rescued a stranger from a large house fire. The Sheridan Press reports Joe Kosma and his wife were driving past when they saw the fire. They also happened to see a man standing on the porch in shock before he turned around and walked back into the fiery house. Kosma immediately parked and went in to drag the man out with the help of some other passerby.

And For the first time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad will be playing in a postseason national tournament. The PC Record Times reports the team will play in the first-ever Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis Championship. The Cowgirls have also won their first ever regular season Mountain West title.

Two birthdays were celebrated together in Powell. The Powell Tribune reports Buzz Larsen and LeRoy Davey are exactly four years apart, 90 and 94 - their birthday is on the same day. The two have been friends since the 70s and often would be seen biking the “Old Guy Loop” at the same time. This year’s birthday was even more special as Davey entered hospice care last year. But he eventually recovered and was released. Happy birthday Buzz and LeRoy!