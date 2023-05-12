© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, May 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT

A Sheridan resident recently rescued a stranger from a large house fire. The Sheridan Press reports Joe Kosma and his wife were driving past when they saw the fire. They also happened to see a man standing on the porch in shock before he turned around and walked back into the fiery house. Kosma immediately parked and went in to drag the man out with the help of some other passerby.

And For the first time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad will be playing in a postseason national tournament. The PC Record Times reports the team will play in the first-ever Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis Championship. The Cowgirls have also won their first ever regular season Mountain West title.

Two birthdays were celebrated together in Powell. The Powell Tribune reports Buzz Larsen and LeRoy Davey are exactly four years apart, 90 and 94 - their birthday is on the same day. The two have been friends since the 70s and often would be seen biking the “Old Guy Loop” at the same time. This year’s birthday was even more special as Davey entered hospice care last year. But he eventually recovered and was released. Happy birthday Buzz and LeRoy!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
