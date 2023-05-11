© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, May 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT

A Cheyenne company was recently awarded a military contract to assemble bunkers for Ukraine. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the Bizzell (Biz-elle) Corporation will supply 100 portable bunkers that are designed to be buried underground. They will be placed near the Ukrainian border to provide a small living shelter for soldiers on the front lines.

A long-time Dayton resident recently won a large poker tournament in Montana. The Sheridan Press reports Rob Hium won the grand prize of $23,200. He played against 333 other players.

Visitors to the Fossil Butte National Monument museum bathrooms will have a new display to check out. The Kemmerer Gazette reports panels covered in coprolites, or fossilized animal feces, will be mounted in the restrooms. The museum plans to have it up by Memorial Day, with an open house in July.

And Phyllis Lenik in Cody recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a fashion show of her clothes through the years. The Cody Enterprise reports several of her family members were participants. Happy birthday Phyllis!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
