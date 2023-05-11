Thursday, May 11

A Cheyenne company was recently awarded a military contract to assemble bunkers for Ukraine. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the Bizzell (Biz-elle) Corporation will supply 100 portable bunkers that are designed to be buried underground. They will be placed near the Ukrainian border to provide a small living shelter for soldiers on the front lines.

A long-time Dayton resident recently won a large poker tournament in Montana. The Sheridan Press reports Rob Hium won the grand prize of $23,200. He played against 333 other players.

Visitors to the Fossil Butte National Monument museum bathrooms will have a new display to check out. The Kemmerer Gazette reports panels covered in coprolites, or fossilized animal feces, will be mounted in the restrooms. The museum plans to have it up by Memorial Day, with an open house in July.

And Phyllis Lenik in Cody recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a fashion show of her clothes through the years. The Cody Enterprise reports several of her family members were participants. Happy birthday Phyllis!