© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM MDT

A local author recently released a children’s book. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Maci Welch wrote and illustrated “The Grumble Bear” while studying at the University of Wyoming.

A former New York man has found a unique position in the community of Gillette. The Gillette News Record reports Mike Kennedy is technically a part-time desk clerk for the Campbell County Rockpile Museum. But he is more often found restoring the various historic items found in the museum’s collection. He’s currently working on restoring an old control panel from the Neil Simpson Power Plant I for a future exhibit.

Eight members of Sheridan College’s Agriculture Club had a successful trip to the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization Conference. The Equine Team earned first place overall. The Farm Business Management Specialist team earned third place overall. And Kenny Raymond earned first place in the Employment Interview Forestry and Natural Resources division.

Another achievement, Patrick Edwards from Riverton has broken two records for biggest fish in Wyoming. Edwards broke the state record for longnose sucker and his own state record for white sucker. The white sucker record may also tie a world record.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel