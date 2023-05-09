© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT

A team led by an individual from Rozet, Wyoming has advanced to the second round of a U.S. Department of Energy competition. The Sundance Times reports “Moonshot” is working to develop an AI program that flags potential issues in electrical systems. The alert could help prevent wildfires from electrical system malfunctions. They have until September to demonstrate how utilities could use their software solution.

A Gillette author has published the third book in his “Monsters” series set in a fictional Wyoming town. The Gillette News Record reports D.R. Mills has 5 books written so far but is staggering their release because of the out of pocket expenses of publishing.

Another Wyoming author - Penny Zeller - also recently released a book. The Sheridan Press reports “Dreams of the Heart, book 2” is a Christian historical romance novel set in the fictional town of Poplar Springs in the Wyoming Territory in the 1890s.

And in another feat of creativity, The WyoFolk Project soundtrack has been released. Buckrail reports the compilation features 14 previously unreleased songs by Wyoming songwriters, with contributions from thirty-four session musicians.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
