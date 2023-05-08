Friday, May 5

Did you know that this past winter broke several weather records across the state?

Buckrail reported the Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort broke its all-time snowfall record dating back to 1975 with 590 inches of snow all season. This was also the coldest winter in decades across Teton County.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that downtown Riverton had its snowiest winter season since records began in 1907. Around four feet of snow fell over the town.

And the Weather Channel reported that on April 3 and 4, Casper also broke its record for heaviest snowstorm. 37.4 total inches fell over the two days, beating the previous record set in December 1982.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that several parts of Wyoming broke record low temperatures in December. Cheyenne had a record low of -26 degrees Fahrenheit. Including wind chill though, it was -51. Riverton had a record low of -31 degrees. And Casper had a low of -42. This was the all-time coldest temperature recorded in Casper since 1939.