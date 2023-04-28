Friday, April 28

A Cody family has become one of the most successful wrestling families in the state’s history. The Cody Enterprise reports John, Dan, Charlie, and Grayson Beaudrie have ranked sixth for the most titles won by a family. The brothers have won a collective nine state titles.

Greta the chihuahua has been reunited with her family in Texas after being missing for seven years. The Green River Star reports Greta was found wandering around a gas station outside of Evanston. Someone picked her up and brought her to Animal Control in Green River where they scanned her microchip. The attached phone number no longer worked, so they did some detective work and found Greta’s family. Over 20 volunteers drove her over 17 hours back home.

And the Wyoming Department of Health has announced that Charlotte was the most popular baby girl’s name in 2022. Noah was the most popular baby boy’s name.

And on the other end of the journey of life, Antonia Rodriguez of Hartville recently celebrated her 100th birthday. The Sheridan Press reports over 75 members of her family, friends and the community attended the celebration. Happy Birthday Toni!