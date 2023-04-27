© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, April 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT

Kemmerer has received national recognition. The Kemmerer Gazette reports City Administrator Brian Muir took part in an energy working group summit at the White House. It highlighted efforts to support clean energy transition. Muir also spoke on how nuclear energy is clean energy.

A volunteer firefighter from the Teton Village Fire Department was recently called on to save a cat from a potential freon leak. Buckrail reports freon is a toxic gas that can leak out of older refrigerators. The two individuals in the house drove themselves to the hospital, but Cora the cat required a rescue. Cora was eventually reunited with her people.

Albin Elementary School has been awarded the 2022 National Elementary and Secondary Education Distinguished School Award. The Pine Bluffs Post reports it celebrates exceptional student performance and academic growth during the last two school years.

The Town of Lingle recently celebrated one of its residents. The Lingle Guide reports 92-year-old Ruth Ann Hansen has been delivering meals to Lingle senior citizens since the late 1990s. The mayor proclaimed April 3, 2023, Ruth Ann Hansen Day in a surprise ceremony in her honor.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel