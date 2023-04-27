Thursday, April 27

Kemmerer has received national recognition. The Kemmerer Gazette reports City Administrator Brian Muir took part in an energy working group summit at the White House. It highlighted efforts to support clean energy transition. Muir also spoke on how nuclear energy is clean energy.

A volunteer firefighter from the Teton Village Fire Department was recently called on to save a cat from a potential freon leak. Buckrail reports freon is a toxic gas that can leak out of older refrigerators. The two individuals in the house drove themselves to the hospital, but Cora the cat required a rescue. Cora was eventually reunited with her people.

Albin Elementary School has been awarded the 2022 National Elementary and Secondary Education Distinguished School Award. The Pine Bluffs Post reports it celebrates exceptional student performance and academic growth during the last two school years.

The Town of Lingle recently celebrated one of its residents. The Lingle Guide reports 92-year-old Ruth Ann Hansen has been delivering meals to Lingle senior citizens since the late 1990s. The mayor proclaimed April 3, 2023, Ruth Ann Hansen Day in a surprise ceremony in her honor.