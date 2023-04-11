© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, April 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 9, 1889, Francis E. Warren was reappointed as Wyoming’s territorial governor by President Benjamin Harrison. On the same day a year later, he was inaugurated as the first governor of the state of Wyoming. Also on April 9, but in 1892, the 52 invaders of Johnson County surrounded and finally killed Nate Champion and his friend Nick Ray at the KC Ranch in present-day Kaycee. This came to be called the Johnson County War. Federal troops had to intervene four days later. The invaders were surrounded by a posse eight times bigger and stopped, but they were never brought to trial. On April 11, 1956, Congress passed the Colorado River Storage Project Act, funding the Flaming Gorge Dam and Reservoir and other projects. On April 14, 1902, a young James Cash Penney and two partners opened a new Golden Rule store in Kemmerer. It would eventually become the start of the JC Penney Company.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
