Electric vehicle markets: GM overtakes Ford for 2nd place, Tesla is still far out in front

General Motors overtook Ford this week in a race for second place in the electric vehicle market. Both are still far behind Elon Musk’s Tesla, out in first place, but GM’s accelerating success is a sign of the company’s grand aim of being the top EV maker in the country in the next few years — an aim shared with Ford.

Host Robin Young speaks to Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent about why this news is such a big deal and what it means for consumers.

