Gun control politics reach new highs — or lows — in Tennessee

Republican state lawmakers are moving to expel three Democrats from office after they chanted with gun control demonstrators at the state capitol. The demonstrations included school children and followed the deadly shooting last week at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Blaise Gainey, political reporter at WPLN in Nashville.

