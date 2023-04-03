© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, April 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 2, 1890, a tri-weekly mail service from Laramie to Keystone, Colorado was awarded. On April 3, 1921, the cornerstone was laid for the Rock Springs African Methodist Episcopal Church at North and Channel streets. 20 years later, on April 3, 1941, the Western atmosphere was cited as the main reason tourists visit Wyoming. On April 6, 1920, Standard Oil of Indiana began work on a Laramie refinery. On April 7, 1869, John Campbell was sworn in as the first Wyoming territorial governor. On April 7, 1968, a memorial gathering for Martin Luther King, Jr. at Casper’s Natrona County High School drew 750 people. On April 8, 1890, an election for the county seat of Natrona County brought in 296 votes for Casper and 697 votes for Bessemer. However, Bessemer may have had as few as two dozen residents at the time. So the organizing commissioners ruled the Bessemer vote was fraudulent and awarded county seat status to Casper.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
