Monday, April 3

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 2, 1890, a tri-weekly mail service from Laramie to Keystone, Colorado was awarded. On April 3, 1921, the cornerstone was laid for the Rock Springs African Methodist Episcopal Church at North and Channel streets. 20 years later, on April 3, 1941, the Western atmosphere was cited as the main reason tourists visit Wyoming. On April 6, 1920, Standard Oil of Indiana began work on a Laramie refinery. On April 7, 1869, John Campbell was sworn in as the first Wyoming territorial governor. On April 7, 1968, a memorial gathering for Martin Luther King, Jr. at Casper’s Natrona County High School drew 750 people. On April 8, 1890, an election for the county seat of Natrona County brought in 296 votes for Casper and 697 votes for Bessemer. However, Bessemer may have had as few as two dozen residents at the time. So the organizing commissioners ruled the Bessemer vote was fraudulent and awarded county seat status to Casper.