Tuesday, March 21

The Park County Archives have created a set of interactive online maps for residents to learn more about the area’s history and geography. The Cody Enterprise reports that once they’re launched in a few months, residents will be able to contribute their own information to keep the database growing.

Meanwhile in Alta, residents hope new artwork will remind drivers to watch for wildlife. Buckrail reports the reflective moose silhouette was installed on the edge of Ski Hill Road. It was developed by Jackson Hole Public Art and local high schoolers then was built and installed by area artist Bland Hoke.

Robots are coming to Campbell County School District schools to paint the football fields. The Gillette News Record reports the Turf Tank Pro will allow maintenance personnel to do other things while the fields are being painted. Three other districts in the state already use a painting robot.

And earlier this month, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring Wyoming a Hidden Heroes State. The declaration recognizes the caregivers of veterans across the state while highlighting some of the resources available to them.