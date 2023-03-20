Monday, March 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 19, 1929, the state salvage chairwoman urged women to stop making soap to save the kitchen fats for the war effort. On March 20, 1912, the first radio message was received in Lander from a ship at sea. On March 21, 1945, the community of Lysite was declared strictly “long-haired country” as the nearest barber was 46 miles away. On March 22, 1881, train robber and confessed murderer Big Nose George Parrott was lynched in downtown Rawlins after attempting to break out of jail. Also on March 22, but in 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 23, 1904, U.S. troops arrived at Fort D.A. Russell in Cheyenne. They came from the Philippines with two church bells and a cannon as war trophies. A few years later on March 23, 1911, the first insurance company in the state was organized. On March 25, 1890, a group of Cheyenne ladies met to make plans to present a state flag for Wyoming, though it had yet to officially become a state.