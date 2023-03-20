© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, March 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 19, 1929, the state salvage chairwoman urged women to stop making soap to save the kitchen fats for the war effort. On March 20, 1912, the first radio message was received in Lander from a ship at sea. On March 21, 1945, the community of Lysite was declared strictly “long-haired country” as the nearest barber was 46 miles away. On March 22, 1881, train robber and confessed murderer Big Nose George Parrott was lynched in downtown Rawlins after attempting to break out of jail. Also on March 22, but in 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 23, 1904, U.S. troops arrived at Fort D.A. Russell in Cheyenne. They came from the Philippines with two church bells and a cannon as war trophies. A few years later on March 23, 1911, the first insurance company in the state was organized. On March 25, 1890, a group of Cheyenne ladies met to make plans to present a state flag for Wyoming, though it had yet to officially become a state.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
