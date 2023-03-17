© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Texas moves to take over Houston schools

Published March 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT
People hold up signs at a news conference, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting the proposed takeover of the city's school district by the Texas Education Agency. Texas officials on Wednesday, March 15, announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. (Juan A. Lozano/AP)
People hold up signs at a news conference, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting the proposed takeover of the city's school district by the Texas Education Agency. Texas officials on Wednesday, March 15, announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. (Juan A. Lozano/AP)

Texas officials are moving forward with a plan to take control of Houston’s public school district. It would be one of the largest state takeovers in U.S. history.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dominic Anthony Walsh, education and families reporter for Houston Public Media.

Tong also speaks with Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, about the state’s plan to take over Houston public schools.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

