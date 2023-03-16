© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, March 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT

The Christ Episcopal Church in Cody has partnered with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to pay off the medical debts of Wyoming and Montana residents living in poverty. The Cody Enterprise reports the church will raise funds to pay off $832,000 for Wyoming residents, which is the maximum amount available for the program.

Sublette County School District No. 9 is also paying off a debt. The Sublette Examiner reports student school lunch debt over $10 will be forgiven, thanks to local fundraising. The Board of Trustees also approved changes to the student handbook that will help with future student lunch debt forgiveness.

In another effort to help with food insecurity, grocery stores in Crook County will soon be able to receive gift cards from WYO HELP. The Sundance Times reports the program will also be implemented in Niobrara, Washakie, Weston, Carbon, and Goshen counties. There is also money to support food pantries in Rawlins and Torrington.

And, Diana Enzi was recently given the 2023 David J. Brugger Lay Leadership Award by America’s Public Television Stations for her work with WyomingPBS.

