Tuesday, March 14

The Silver Stitchers quilting club has donated 24 handmade quilts to the Thermopolis Police Department and the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office. The Thermopolis Independent-Record reports the quilts will be given to children to offer some comfort when they are involved in a traumatic situation that law enforcement responds to.

In another act of kindness, the Rotary Club of Kemmerer and the local Girl Scout troop teamed up recently to thank local snow plow crews. The Kemmerer Gazette reports the rotary club members baked pies and the Girl Scouts created personalized Valentines for them.

Alta native Jaelin Kauf recently won silver in the women’s Dual Moguls at the skiing World Championships. Buckrail reports Kauf ended the U.S.’s eight-year-long medal drought at the event.

And four Powell High School students got to perform with the best high school musicians in the northwestern region of the country last month. The Powell Tribune reports they were chosen out of 4,000 students from Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon to learn and perform at All Northwest.