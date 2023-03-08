Wednesday, March 8

Two Sundance high schoolers are helping brighten the days of residents of the Crook County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit. The Sundance Times reports Jaylin Mills and Blakely Gill are building birdhouses and feeders for each room. They plan to have residents decorate and assemble the houses. The girls will fill the feeders at first but hope to find sponsors to keep them always full.

Casper College's Diesel Power Program students are working to restore a 1970s American LaFrance firetruck. As of last week, it runs. The Casper Star-Tribune reports once some superficial things are completed, the firetruck will be used in funeral processions for fallen first responders.

Antelope Butte ski area near Shell is hosting a Senior Day on March 20 for those 55 and older. The Powell Tribune reports there will be activities in the lodge, discounted lift tickets and rentals and free tuneup ski lessons.

The International Pathfinders Camporee is coming to Gillette in 2024 and it’s looking for community service projects to do while they’re here. The Gillette News Record reports they simply have to benefit the community. People with ideas can contact the projects coordinator.