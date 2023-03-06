© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, March 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 5, 1876, Wild Bill Hickok married Agnes Thatcher in Cheyenne. Also on March 5, but almost 20 years later in 1895, the first refinery in Wyoming began operations in Casper. On March 7, 1870, the nation’s first female jurors were seated in Laramie, Wyoming Territory. Also on March 7, but 20 years later in 1890, an Illinois congressman vowed to fight Wyoming’s statehood as long as the state constitution contained women's suffrage. On March 8, 1957, KTWO in Casper had its first television broadcast. On March 10, 1890, Albany County Council members said Laramie’s light air caused insanity. Also on March 10, but in 1898, three boys were caught with 14 chickens stuffed in bags in Cheyenne. On March 11, 1888, Sheridan County was organized. Also on March 11, but in 1926, a Sheridan man threatened his wife for refusing to converse in Italian.

