© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, March 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST

Two Evanston doctors recently returned from a medical mission to Africa. The Uinta County Herald reports Rich and Corrie Carver traveled to Kenya to offer their expertise at a specialty clinic helping with surgeries and general practice. The couple also brought six duffel bags of supplies and equipment that had been donated by local businesses.

Connecting to a different part of the world, the people behind Wyoming Food for Thought recently met with two Nicaraguans who run a food sovereignty project in their country to share ideas about ending hunger and lifting people out of poverty. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they each shared what has worked in their own projects and how those from the other country might learn from it.

Speaking of learning, a new podcast is teaching kids life lessons. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “Once Upon a Meadow” focuses on kids ages 4 - 9. It uses woodland creatures to solve social conundrums such as social justice and environmental conservation through a collection of diverse viewpoints. It was created by Laramie residents Jeff Lockwood and Willow Belden.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel