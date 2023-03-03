Friday, March 3

Two Evanston doctors recently returned from a medical mission to Africa. The Uinta County Herald reports Rich and Corrie Carver traveled to Kenya to offer their expertise at a specialty clinic helping with surgeries and general practice. The couple also brought six duffel bags of supplies and equipment that had been donated by local businesses.

Connecting to a different part of the world, the people behind Wyoming Food for Thought recently met with two Nicaraguans who run a food sovereignty project in their country to share ideas about ending hunger and lifting people out of poverty. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they each shared what has worked in their own projects and how those from the other country might learn from it.

Speaking of learning, a new podcast is teaching kids life lessons. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “Once Upon a Meadow” focuses on kids ages 4 - 9. It uses woodland creatures to solve social conundrums such as social justice and environmental conservation through a collection of diverse viewpoints. It was created by Laramie residents Jeff Lockwood and Willow Belden.