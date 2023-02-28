Wyoming Public Media Launches New Modern West Podcast Season "Mending the Hoop."

“Mending the Hoop” brings the story of the Plains Indian Wars to life through audio-rich storytelling in this season of the award-winning Modern West podcast, with re-enactment by Indigenous actors and scoring by Northern Arapaho musician Christian Wallowing Bull. Host Melodie Edwards brings her longtime experience covering tribal issues to bear as she travels the region, speaking with history keepers, activists and leaders, working alongside story editor and Ojibwe playwright Marty Stenczewilk. With guidance each episode from Ogalala Lakota historian Dr. Jeff Means, listeners learn how, for tribes, this history isn’t distant or forgotten. In fact, it’s history in the making.

Indigenous history keepers observe a straight line can be drawn from Sand Creek to decades of war afterwards. But they also trace it to problems we are witnessing to this day, including the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and mental and physical health disparities in Indian Country. Yet now, many Plains tribes are leading the charge to face this past. From droughts on the Colorado River, to the release of wild bison on reservations and reclaiming museum artifacts, tribes are now engaging in important issues.

