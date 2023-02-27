The health risk of alcohol may be worse than you know

Canada has released new guidelines making clear less is best when it comes to drinking. Public health officials there issued the guidelines showing how even the old standard of one or two drinks a day poses increased risks of cancer and heart disease.

Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with one of the authors of the new guidelines Dr. Tim Naimi, professor at the University of Victoria School of Public Health and Social Policy.

