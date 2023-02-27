Monday, February 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 26, 1846, William Frederick Cody, AKA “Buffalo Bill,” was born near Leclaire, Iowa. On February 27, 1890, the Laramie Daily Boomerang reported 300 people were living in the coal-mining town of Dana near modern day Hanna, 250 of whom were African American. That same day, Senator Joseph M. Carey introduced a bill to the U.S. House to admit Wyoming as a state. Also on February 27, but in 1933, Wyoming US Senator Malcolm Wallop was born. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act establishing Yellowstone National Park. On March 1, but in 1897, the state legislature changed the name of the “insane asylum” to the Wyoming State Hospital for the Insane. Also on March 1, but in 1942, Eleanor Roosevelt visited Cheyenne. On March 3, 1870, six women were summoned for jury duty in Laramie for the first time in U.S. history. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis Warren signed a bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol.