Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, February 27

Published February 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 26, 1846, William Frederick Cody, AKA “Buffalo Bill,” was born near Leclaire, Iowa. On February 27, 1890, the Laramie Daily Boomerang reported 300 people were living in the coal-mining town of Dana near modern day Hanna, 250 of whom were African American. That same day, Senator Joseph M. Carey introduced a bill to the U.S. House to admit Wyoming as a state. Also on February 27, but in 1933, Wyoming US Senator Malcolm Wallop was born. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act establishing Yellowstone National Park. On March 1, but in 1897, the state legislature changed the name of the “insane asylum” to the Wyoming State Hospital for the Insane. Also on March 1, but in 1942, Eleanor Roosevelt visited Cheyenne. On March 3, 1870, six women were summoned for jury duty in Laramie for the first time in U.S. history. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis Warren signed a bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
